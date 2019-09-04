ARTS Pick: Midsummer 90

Bite-sized Shakespeare: An abridged version of the iconic Shakespeare comedy, Midsummer 90 drops the Night’s Dream and retains all the humor and wonder of the original script without sacrificing its spellbinding storytelling. By packing the fairies, magic, and fantastical animals into a performance that clocks in under two hours, the play is perfect for children and adults alike.
Through 9/29. $20-59, 2pm. Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 S. Market St., Staunton. (540) 885-5588.
Rounding the corners: In the run-up to recording Interpol’s latest release, Marauder, drummer Sam Fogarino repeatedly asked himself: “How can I make shit swing?” The post-punk veterans were six albums and more than 15 years into their careers, yet had never strayed from the rock influences of
Luce is many things: a coming of age story, a family drama, a biting social commentary. And though it uses many techniques and tropes from the thriller genre that may seem familiar, that is one thing it is not. Just as the indie drama Krisha was designed to feel like a horror film in order […]
Brooklyn multimedia artist Tamara Santibañez, one of the seven featured in Second Street Gallery’s group show “Subculture Shock: Death, Punk, & the Occult in Contemporary Art,” was recently quoted in The New York Times about Latinx artists’ use of family history and heritage. She explained
Stephanie Nakasian grew up with the American songbook in her ear. You know the tunes: “Fly Me to the Moon,” “I Get A Kick Out of You,” and so many others. She sang them at home, and in choir, and played them on piano and violin, too. These melodies and lyrics were in her ear […]
These are a few of Ryan Trott’s favorite things Cups, mugs, hands, feet, flowers, water drops—these are just some of the everyday objects that inspire Ryan Trott. Simplified shapes repeat throughout “Things,” the artist’s exhibition now on view through the month of September at the New
Heron & Crane Firesides (Hibernator Gigs) Denizens of Charlottesville’s indie scene know Dave Gibson from power-pop exponents Borrowed Beams of Light and Weird Mob, plus synth soundscapers Personal Bandana. Here, Gibson and Columbus, Ohio, buddy Travis Kokas split the difference, with sweet
Talking hands: Self-taught ventriloquist and comedian Lynn Trefzger brings more than four decades of experience to a routine that’s polished but unpredictable. Her cast of characters includes a recently potty-trained toddler excited to share, a confrontational drunk camel, and an old man who
Ruling the roof: Dropping Julia is the culmination of guitarist Emily Kresky’s journey as a musician, which she began in New Jersey at age 19. After developing her chops on the road, Kresky landed in Charlottesville where she formed the four-piece pop rock band. Rootsy Americana graced by jazz
Breakout blues: At 20 years old, blues artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram wanted to do what no one else was doing. While most of his music-making peers turned to rap, Ingram embraced the rich tradition of the Mississippi Delta where he was raised. His crossover appeal is apparent in the range
Off the grass: They got their start as a folk duo playing campus events, but today, Mipso’s blend of Americana, bluegrass, and indie pop is filling music halls rather than lecture halls. Since graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2013, the band has grown, and toured in Japan, played with the
Lorenzo Dickerson is always chasing down stories that he heard as a kid. “Stories I heard who knows when,” he says, local stories he now feels compelled to share with local audiences. His fifth documentary film, 3rd Street: Best Seats in the House, tells one such story—that of the Third Street
The child performers in Good Boys are quite good, and the jokes can be very funny, but what do you do with a movie that forces you to compare it to something better? It’s Superbad for sixth graders in almost every way: Produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill, Good Boys follows
There were moments, Derek Trucks admits, that he wondered how Tedeschi Trucks Band—the electrifying 12-piece Southern roots outfit he leads with his wife, powerhouse blues vocalist Susan Tedeschi—could continue. In February, the band’s keyboardist/flute player Kofi Burbridge passed away after
Hollywood hillbilly: Americana superstar, SiriusXM disc jockey, and accomplished actor Dwight Yoakam tours the songs that have earned him nine platinum albums and 14 Billboard top-10 hits. On his 2016 album, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…, he dug into the bluegrass he listened to as a child
Starry nights: Edie Brickell rejoins her band the New Bohemians for a string of festival dates, including a slot at Lockn.’ Though Brickell and the band have been on-and-off since rising to fame in 1988 with the album Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars and it’s inescapable hit “What I Am,”
Let’s pretend for a minute. It’s sometime in the not-too-distant future. Charlottesville is a thriving black kingdom, free of the white gaze and white corruption, and comprised of various hamlets, including Vinegar Hill, Starr Hill, and between them, Gospel Hill, the kingdom’s seat and center
Full force: Over three days, the original Star Wars trilogy—A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi—can be seen in its wide-screen glory. George Lucas launched a cultural phenomenon through the journeys of Luke Skywalker, from peasant to rebel leader; Princess Leia, from
A little boy stares into a river while ghostly shadows move through the current. The long, lithe bodies could be lost souls or river spirits, past lives or unspoken dreams, but whatever life force they represent, they’re rushing onward away from the boy—and away from you, the passive observer.
When you hear the line “I did what I had to do,” odds are the writer knows you were thinking “Why in the world did they do that?” Whenever someone gets shot, ripped off, roughed up, or double-crossed in The Kitchen, we understand why she did it, but it is rarely an obligation. When “I […]
Flying Lotus Flamagra (Warp) One of the most compelling post-Dilla beatmakers, Flying Lotus has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Kamasi Washington, among others, as his amorphous funk has spread throughout left-field R&B, hip-hop, and jazz. On Flamagra, FlyLo is abetted by fellow