ARTS Pick: Midsummer 90

Midsummer 90 takes a shortcut to the heart of the Bard at American Shakespeare Center.
9/04/19 at 1:35 PM
Bite-sized Shakespeare: An abridged version of the iconic Shakespeare comedy, Midsummer 90 drops the Night’s Dream and retains all the humor and wonder of the original script without sacrificing its spellbinding storytelling. By packing the fairies, magic, and fantastical animals into
a performance that clocks in under two hours, the play is perfect for children and adults alike.

Through 9/29. $20-59, 2pm. Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 S. Market St., Staunton. (540) 885-5588.

