ARTS Pick: Mental Attraction Band 2.0

Arts


7/04/19 at 7:00 AM
Funkin’ up the coast: Providing music for the GoGo Indépendance crew, Mental Attraction Band 2.0 brings go-go from its native Washington, D.C., to cities along the East Coast. With 20 years of experience, the 13-piece band blends funk, R&B, and hip-hop to create an exciting live performance. The team of veteran musicians includes the bass player in D.C., rapper Wale’s backing band, and a conga player who’s been a semifinalist in prestigious DMV conga competitions. 

Saturday 7/6. $15-20, 10pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

