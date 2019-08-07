ARTS Pick: Max Frost

Gone west: Max Frost’s polished brand of indie pop has scored him alt-rock radio hits, a collaboration with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and an opening slot for Awolnation and Twenty One Pilots. His recent album, Gold Rush, focuses on the newfound vulnerability that coincided with his move from Austin, Texas, to Los Angeles, where he had the opportunity to collaborate with other musicians and refresh his sound. On his current North American tour, Frost performs as a one-man band, playing an array of instruments that showcase his energetic vocal showmanship.

Saturday 8/10. $15-17, 7pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

