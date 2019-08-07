ARTS Pick: Mariana Bell

Dream team: Most of the music made by Charlottesville-raised Aussie Mariana Bell can be comfortably described as indie rock influenced by jazz and folk. But in 2017, her collaboration with Sander van Doorn, DubVision, and Mako led to Bell’s name rising on the EDM charts with the single “Into the Light.” To celebrate her birthday, and a new duet project to be released this fall, the angel-voiced singer-songwriter has gathered friends for a supergroup that includes Rusty Speidel, Andy Waldeck, Butch Taylor, Derrick Decker, Justin Esposito, Genna Matthew, and jazz trumpet legend John D’earth.

Friday 8/9. $12-15, 6pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.