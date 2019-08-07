ARTS Pick: MarchFourth Marching Band

Brass tactics: Circus-like characters, eye-catching costumes, and a blend of big-band-friendly musical styles make up the exalting sensory overload that is the MarchFourth Marching Band. The 20-member troupe from Portland, Oregon, is a festival staple, and has been tapped for high-profile gigs at the Kennedy Center, The Fillmore, and ESPN’s “ESPY Awards” show. The band’s upbeat brass-funk tune “Gospel” can be heard throughout Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University, and serves as the film’s closing credits soundtrack.

Friday 8/9. $15-17, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.