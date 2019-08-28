ARTS Pick: Lynn Trefzger

Talking hands: Self-taught ventriloquist and comedian Lynn Trefzger brings more than four decades of experience to a routine that’s polished but unpredictable. Her cast of characters includes a recently potty-trained toddler excited to share, a confrontational drunk camel, and an old man who keeps things fresh in the bedroom with Saran Wrap. Trefzger’s performances, which rely on audience participation and improvisation, have been seen on television networks like ABC, Comedy Central, and VH-1.

Friday, August 30. $12-15, 7:30pm. V. Earl Dickinson Theater at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 977-3900.

