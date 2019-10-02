ARTS Pick: Lungs

Directed by Dave Dalton, UVA Drama’s production of "Lungs" features three different casts performing on separate evenings. Publicity photo Directed by Dave Dalton, UVA Drama’s production of “Lungs” features three different casts performing on separate evenings. Publicity photo
Arts


10/02/19 at 7:07 AM
Fatal thaws: The decision to bring a child into the modern world, with its escalating climate change and varying degrees of global unrest, is the foundation of Duncan Macmillan’s smart, funny drama Lungs. Set on a bare stage, the play unfolds through a heart-to-heart talk between partners who debate with ferocity and vulnerability the pros and cons of adding a new life to a planet in peril. Directed by Dave Dalton, UVA Drama’s production features three different casts performing on separate evenings.

Through Saturday, October 12. $8-14, 8pm. Helms Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.

