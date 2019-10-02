ARTS Pick: Lungs

Fatal thaws: The decision to bring a child into the modern world, with its escalating climate change and varying degrees of global unrest, is the foundation of Duncan Macmillan’s smart, funny drama Lungs. Set on a bare stage, the play unfolds through a heart-to-heart talk between partners who debate with ferocity and vulnerability the pros and cons of adding a new life to a planet in peril. Directed by Dave Dalton, UVA Drama’s production features three different casts performing on separate evenings.

Through Saturday, October 12. $8-14, 8pm. Helms Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.