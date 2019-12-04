ARTS Pick: Little White Party

Feeling good: The annual Little White Party, held in honor of World AIDS Day, can trace its origins to the 1980s when an East Village disco launched the New York City White Party with a requirement that partygoers dress in all white to support the idea that having HIV does not make a person dirty or impure. Sponsored by “The Jason Elliott Show,” the gathering combines HIV awareness with health screenings, high fashion, performances, and prizes.

Saturday 12/7. $8-10, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St., SE. 207-2355.

