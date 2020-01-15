ARTS Pick: Legwarmers

Arts


1/15/20 at 7:32 AM
Get down on it: Whether you were of age to enjoy the ’80s chart-toppers at the time or just think they are totally rad, it’s easy to fall into the groove at a Legwarmers show. Since 2001, Gordon Gartrell, Cru Jones, Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Captain Morgan Pondo, and Clarence McFly have been woodshedding the hottest cassingles of what they call the “world’s most hedonistic decade” for the pure pleasure of pumpin’ up the jams.

Friday 1/17. $18-20, 9pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

