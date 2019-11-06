ARTS Pick: Lawrence Jackson

Former White House photographer Lawrence Jackson, who took this photo of Michelle and Barack Obama, reads from his book, "Yes We Did," at New Dominion Bookshop this week. Photo by Lawrence Jackson Former White House photographer Lawrence Jackson, who took this photo of Michelle and Barack Obama, reads from his book, “Yes We Did,” at New Dominion Bookshop this week. Photo by Lawrence Jackson
Arts


11/06/19 at 7:01 AM
Magnetic moments: “Eight years in the White House went by so fast,” says Barack Obama in the forward to Yes We Did, the new book by former official White House photographer Lawrence Jackson. (We feel you, Mr. President.) Jackson will tell stories about his work behind the scenes, snapping photos of Obama’s meetings with world leaders, tender moments with his family, and connections with people in everyday life.

Friday, November 8. Free, 7pm. New Dominion Bookshop, 404 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 295-2552.

