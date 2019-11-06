ARTS Pick: Lawrence Jackson

Magnetic moments: “Eight years in the White House went by so fast,” says Barack Obama in the forward to Yes We Did, the new book by former official White House photographer Lawrence Jackson. (We feel you, Mr. President.) Jackson will tell stories about his work behind the scenes, snapping photos of Obama’s meetings with world leaders, tender moments with his family, and connections with people in everyday life.

Friday, November 8. Free, 7pm. New Dominion Bookshop, 404 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 295-2552.