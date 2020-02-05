ARTS Pick: KISS

KISS off: There’s a longtime rock ‘n’ roll rumor that Eddie Van Halen tried to break up Van Halen so he could join KISS when Ace Frehley left the band in 1982, citing

the friction with VH’s wild frontman David Lee Roth (fate had other plans, i.e. Van Hagar). Today, DLR is back in Van Halen after two splits, and currently touring his solo stuff as the opener for KISS, while the hard-rock legends take a (supposedly) final lap around the globe, saying goodbye to the army of fans that has kept the face paint, space-glam costumes, fire breathing, blood-spitting, pyrotechnics and theatrics going strong for 47 years.

Friday, February 7, $47.50-$998 , 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd., 243-4960.