ARTS Pick: Kishi Bashi

Playing into it: Athens, Georgia-based multi-instrumentalist Kaoru Ishibashi, who uses the stage name Kishi Bashi, makes a unique brand of indie pop. In some songs, his mastery of violin and guitar come across as bright and joyful, and in others he turns mournful. He’s toured with Regina Spektor, Sondre Lerche, and of Montreal, and has released three studio albums, his most recent being Omoiyari, on which the artist felt an urgency to tell stories of Japanese internment. In the face of racism and xenophobia, Kishi Bashi uses his music to reflect on the Japanese-American experience, and process the lessons of history through song.

Saturday, November 9. $20-22 , 8pm. The Jefferson