ARTS Pick: King Tuff

Kyle Thomas, known by his moniker King Tuff, hit rock bottom last year—and it was exactly what he needed. With his most recent album The Other, he’s traded in his “party monster” persona for an authentic, vulnerable musician who refuses to stick to one particular sound. His sax lessons come through when he veers into jazz, harmonica when he goes for folk, and the quick flurry of bongos shines in his reggae experiments, as he reconnects with a love of music that began in childhood.

Friday, January 18. $18-20 , 9pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.