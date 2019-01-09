ARTS Pick: Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert play The Prism Coffeehouse Series Friday, January 11. Photo by Molly Secours Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert play The Prism Coffeehouse Series Friday, January 11. Photo by Molly Secours
Arts


1/09/19 at 7:00 AM

Dubbed by peers as the “godfather of Americana music,” singer-songwriter Kieran Kane’s roots-oriented bluegrass blends seamlessly with Rayna Gellert’s Appalachian-inspired fiddle playing to form a groovy twist on traditional folk music. The duo released its first album, The Ledges, in 2017, and for its follow-up due in March, listeners can expect more of Gellert’s sultry violin paired with Kane’s woeful vocals.

Friday, January 11. $14-17, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

