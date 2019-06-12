ARTS Pick: Kendall Street Company

Kendall Street Company jams at Fridays After Five this week.
Arts


6/12/19 at 8:52 AM
Happy at home: A rhythm guitar-centric band with a monster sax player that formed through late-night sessions at the University of Virginia might sound like a familiar backstory, but this six-piece rock act founded in 2013 relies on original, epic jams to cut its own swath through the East Coast venue map. Kendall Street Company proliferated its psychedelic, mind-altering riffs with RemoteVision, a double album of 17 tracks, released last fall in three parts. KSC kicks off a long list of
tour dates around the country with a hometown gig at Fridays After Five.

Friday 6/14. No cover, 5:30pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

