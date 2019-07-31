ARTS Pick: Julius Caesar

Building Rome: Political intrigue and deception run deep in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, part of American Shakespeare Center’s Roman trio. The characters struggle with their own humanity and morality, as they try to justify power grabs and shady deals. Initially performed in 1599, more than 1,500 years after Caesar died, the historical epic may have been the first play staged at the Globe Theatre.

Through 11/30. $20-59 , times vary. Blackfriars Playhouse. 10 S. Market St., Staunton. (877) 682-4236.