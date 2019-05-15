ARTS Pick: John Shakespear

Arts


5/15/19 at 9:17 AM
Literally literary: The first full album from Boston’s John Shakespear, Spend Your Youth (released May 10), is described as a coming-of-age record tinged by the times. Now making music in Nashville, Shakespear’s harmonies draw comparisons to the wistful pinings of Fleet Foxes and Elliott Smith, while his lyrics reflect the current political climate, his personal journey, and the poetics he’s gleaned while studying with writers such as Edmund White and Lorrie Moore.

Thursday 5/16. Donations accepted, 8pm. The Garage, 100 E. Jefferson St., thegaragecville.com.

