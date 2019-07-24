ARTS PICK: John Doyle

Step to it: John Doyle’s guitar talents have earned the Dublin, Ireland native credits on the recordings of several Celtic performers and an invitation to perform for President Obama, but he is best known as a founding member of the popular Irish band Solas. Grammy-winning Jeremy Kittel plays his violin with a devilish drive, and has recorded with artists ranging from Yo Yo Ma to Fleet Foxes. Together, Doyle and Kittel deliver an explosive, foot-stomping set fit to bring on a Riverdance revival.

Saturday 7/27. $22-25. 7pm, Cville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. www.brimstunes.org.