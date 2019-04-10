ARTS Pick: Jeff Dunham

Hand to mouth: In a show built around bad behavior and puppets, Jeff Dunham dishes out political and cultural commentary through multiple characters. As a ventriloquist, Dunham has carved out a unique space in comedy, and his act is hugely popular—he’s the third-highest-paid comedian in the U.S., behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist all make an appearance on Dunham’s current Passively Aggressive tour, along with two new personalities who offer takes on the current volatile American political scene.

Friday 4/12. $45.50, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. (800) 745-3000.