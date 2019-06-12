ARTS Pick: Izzy Heltai

Arts


6/12/19 at 8:02 AM
Nomadic harmony: Izzy Heltai’s indie-folk tells emotionally captivating stories that leave enough room for the listener to relate. His sparse piano and strong vocals are simple and soaring, invoking his nomadic lifestyle—Heltai has been traveling across the country, living out of his car to facilitate a passion for nature and motion. These elements are strongly represented on his new EP, Only Yesterday, in songs that share his solitary journeys.

Sunday 6/16. No cover, 7pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St., 806-7062.

