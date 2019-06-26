ARTS Pick: IX Beach Club

6/26/19 at 9:01 AM
Tropical inland: Party like it’s sunny Santa Monica in a flashback to the origins of fitness culture at Charlottesville’s IX Beach Club. Muscle Beach is the theme at this week’s local gathering, recreated with weight training and a pose-off to flaunt your hard bod. The work-out and splash-about opportunities come complete with a rocking run-through of ‘80s hits.

Sunday 6/30. Free, 1pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE., 207-2355.

