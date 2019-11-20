ARTS Pick: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Merry and bright: Post-World War II show business takes center stage in Four County Players’ production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. In sync with the popular holiday film, the story follows sister act Betty and Judy as they meet up with singing Army buddies Bob and Phil, who, through a series of mishaps, end up together at a resort in Pine Tree, Vermont. The Columbia Inn just happens to be owned by the boys’ former commanding officer General Waverly, whose business is failing due to unseasonable winter weather. Through song and dance, spirits are lifted, love blooms, and snow begins to fall.

Through 12/15. $14-18, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.