ARTS Pick: Irene Kelley

Accomplished Music Row songwriter Irene Kelley is playing her own songs at The Front Porch on Friday. Publicity image. Accomplished Music Row songwriter Irene Kelley is playing her own songs at The Front Porch on Friday. Publicity image.
Arts


8/07/19 at 7:57 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Bluegrass beginnings: Loving Dolly Parton may have gotten Irene Kelley kicked out of her first rock band (she was fired for bringing a Dolly album to practice), but in the 30 years since, her bluegrass sensibility, songwriting talent, and instrumental know-how have made her an accomplished musician. Moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville at the start of her career, Kelley worked on the famous Music Row and penned songs for Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, Sharon White, Loretta Lynn, and Trisha Yearwood, but her own project, 2016’s These Hills, reflects her early inspirations. “Bluegrass is the last frontier of country music,” says Kelley.

Friday 8/9. $12-15, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water Street. 242-7012.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Max Frost

Next Post

ARTS Pick: MarchFourth Marching Band

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of