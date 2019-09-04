ARTS Pick: Interpol

Interpol explores a new direction at The Jefferson on Wednesday. Publicity image. Interpol explores a new direction at The Jefferson on Wednesday. Publicity image.
Arts


9/04/19 at 8:30 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Rounding the corners: In the run-up to recording Interpol’s latest release, Marauder, drummer Sam Fogarino repeatedly asked himself: “How can I make shit swing?” The post-punk veterans were six albums and more than 15 years into their careers, yet had never strayed from the rock influences of their home turf in New York City. Consulting with R&B greats such as Otis Redding’s drummer Al Jackson Jr. and funk hitmaker Terry Lewis pushed the trio’s sound into groovier territory, softening its trademark rigid guitar and drums.

Wednesday 9/4. $35-40, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Pulling threads: Survival and storycraft shape the tension in Luce

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Midsummer 90

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of