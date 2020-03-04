Arts Pick: Ian Rynecki

3/04/20 at 7:00 AM
Rolling in dough: Get your hands on some dough under the guidance of executive chef Ian Rynecki as he teaches the art of pierogi making. The traditional Eastern European dumpling can be stuffed with savory or sweet filling, and you’ll get a couple drink tickets to accompany the rolling. Participants are invited to sit down and eat family style following the class.

Wednesday 3/4. $90, 6pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.

