ARTS Pick: Hubby Jenkins

It was through busking that Brooklyn native Hubby Jenkins developed his own style, workshopping country blues, ragtime, fiddle and banjo, and traditional jazz in public places throughout New York City. Jenkins took to the road, making a life as a street musician, and in 2010 he was invited to join the Carolina Chocolate Drops, taking on the duties of guitar, mandolin, five-string banjo, and bones for the Grammy-winning group, while still maintaining a solo career.

Friday, May 24. $18-20 , 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.