ARTS Pick: How-to Festival

Learn hands-on skills from experts at the How-to Festival on Saturday. Publicity image. Learn hands-on skills from experts at the How-to Festival on Saturday. Publicity image.
Arts


5/01/19 at 8:01 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Learning IRL: Want to learn how to build a robot? Would you like to jazz up your cooking prep with chef-level knife skills? Or maybe you’re interested in the medicinal properties of the herbs in your kitchen spice rack, learning to ride a unicycle, or caring for goats? The How-to Festival trumps YouTube, advice columns, and master-class lectures by bringing 25 experts in their various fields face-to-face with curious minds for 10-15-minute teaching sessions.

Saturday 5/4.  Free, 10am-2pm. Central Library, 201 E. Market St. 979-7151.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1