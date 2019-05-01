ARTS Pick: How-to Festival

Learning IRL: Want to learn how to build a robot? Would you like to jazz up your cooking prep with chef-level knife skills? Or maybe you’re interested in the medicinal properties of the herbs in your kitchen spice rack, learning to ride a unicycle, or caring for goats? The How-to Festival trumps YouTube, advice columns, and master-class lectures by bringing 25 experts in their various fields face-to-face with curious minds for 10-15-minute teaching sessions.

Saturday 5/4. Free, 10am-2pm. Central Library, 201 E. Market St. 979-7151.