ARTS Pick: Honky Tonk Holiday Party

Charlie and the 45s play classic country favorites and back singers for live karaoke at The Front Porch this Friday. Publicity photo Charlie and the 45s play classic country favorites and back singers for live karaoke at The Front Porch this Friday. Publicity photo
Arts


12/18/19 at 7:06 AM
Get in the spirits: Bring your list of country Christmas favorites for a chance to take over the mic at Charlie & the 45’s Honky Tonk Holiday Party. (The band asks that you know the songs in advance and be able to convey the chord changes.) Sign up for a two-step dance lesson early in the evening, abide by the slightly swanky dress code, hit up the cocktails and abundant snacking, then kiss the honky-tonk blues goodbye!

Friday, December 20. $20-25, 7pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

