ARTS Pick: Honky Tonk Holiday Party

Get in the spirits: Bring your list of country Christmas favorites for a chance to take over the mic at Charlie & the 45’s Honky Tonk Holiday Party. (The band asks that you know the songs in advance and be able to convey the chord changes.) Sign up for a two-step dance lesson early in the evening, abide by the slightly swanky dress code, hit up the cocktails and abundant snacking, then kiss the honky-tonk blues goodbye!

Friday, December 20. $20-25, 7pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.