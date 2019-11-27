ARTS Pick: Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger perform with vulnerability on new album Terms of Surrender, and live at the Jefferson on Saturday. Publicity image. Hiss Golden Messenger perform with vulnerability on new album Terms of Surrender, and live at the Jefferson on Saturday. Publicity image.
11/27/19 at 7:38 AM
Hiss honesty. M.C. Taylor has been playing music as Hiss Golden Messenger for more than 10 years. His style, though memorable, is hard to categorize as squarely folk, Americana, or gospel. Sure, there is mandolin and a folky twang, but on the next track you might be surprised by an electronic piano. The things that stay consistent on HGM albums: vulnerable honesty about American culture, finding purpose, and parenting. Also on the bill is Lucy Dacus, an indie rocker from Richmond known for her somber, highly amped melodies and unique storytelling style.

Saturday 11/30. $25, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

