ARTS Pick: Helado Negro

Art of the smile: Roberto Carlos Lange, aka Helado Negro, plays down-tempo indie that pulls as much from the electronic music he listened to in his teens as the Latin sounds of his Ecuadorian heritage. On his recent record, This Is How You Smile, Lange sings in both English and Spanish, ruminating about family pride and the experience of being a Latino man in America. An homage to his youth filled with subdued synthesizers and acoustic guitars, the album’s unifying concept expands on a conversation between Lange and his brother while walking through the Caribbean neighborhood where they grew up.

Sunday 6/30. $15, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St., 977-5590.