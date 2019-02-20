ARTS Pick: Hedda Gabler

Gorilla Theater brings the Victorian tropes of Hedda Gabler, starring Rachel Paisley, into the modern era. Photo by Anna Lien Gorilla Theater brings the Victorian tropes of Hedda Gabler, starring Rachel Paisley, into the modern era. Photo by Anna Lien
Arts


2/20/19 at 7:00 AM

In Hedda Gabler, Henrik Ibsen crafted a painfully real representation of the 19th-century angel in the house. Stripped of her individuality, Hedda is repressed by her roles as daughter and wife. The production channels themes of subtle misogyny through love, rage, and a gripping sense of cruelty that leaves Hedda and those around her to meet a tragic end.

Through March 9. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater Productions, 1717 Allied Ln. Victory Hall Theater, 401 Valley St., Scottsville.

