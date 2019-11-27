ARTS Pick: Hangover Ball

Thanks, I’m out. Powder-dry turkey leftovers, crusty chunks of stuffing, gelatinous gravy, and pie that’s been hacked at all angles by a variety of utensils and fingers. This is the reality of the day after Thanksgiving. Get outta there before there’s another load of dishes to dry, and shake off the tryptophan at the Hangover Ball featuring Lord Nelson, Erin & The Wildfire, and Will Overman, three Virginia acts rooted in Americana and infectious songwriting.

Friday 11/29. $10-15, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.