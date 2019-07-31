ARTS Pick: GTP Summer Shorts

Mike Kroboth, Amanda Lyons, and Rachel Paisley perform in Handle with Care, a Summer Short written by Rachel Martinez and directed by Katherine Mata. Publicity photo Mike Kroboth, Amanda Lyons, and Rachel Paisley perform in Handle with Care, a Summer Short written by Rachel Martinez and directed by Katherine Mata. Publicity photo
7/31/19 at 7:04 AM
Short break: Gorilla Theater Productions continues its commitment to diversifying theater with Summer Shorts, an opportunity for five local playwrights to get their work produced and performed. The unique series of plays gets a boost from five of GTP’s experienced directors, who draw from a group of 13 actors to bring the stories to life.

Through 8/4. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied Ln. 233-4456.

