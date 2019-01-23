ARTS Pick: Gold Connections

Gold Connections’ upcoming EP, Like A Shadow (due in March), benefits from the camaraderie that Will Marsh found with his touring bandmates while on the road last year. Going into the studio with familiar players allowed Marsh to move past his former indie-rock associations and forge a path of his own musical volition on songs “about the struggle to move forward into a world that seems both infinitely precarious and abundant.”

Thursday, January 24. $10 , 8:30pm. The Southern