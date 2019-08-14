ARTS Pick: Gladys Knight

Arts


8/14/19 at 8:03 AM
Great Knight: Seven-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gladys Knight is a legend who has been scoring R&B hits since the ‘60s with the Pips. Often referred to as “The Empress of Soul,” she’s touring her ubiquitous songs like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (Marvin Gaye’s version was released two years after Knight’s), in addition to plenty of others from her 60-year career.

Sunday 8/18. $49.75-149.75, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

