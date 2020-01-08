ARTS Pick: Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Trio

Frank Vignola's Hot Jazz Trio is at The Front Porch this week. Publicity photo Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Trio is at The Front Porch this week. Publicity photo
Arts


1/08/20 at 7:04 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Hot list: When Les Paul names a guitarist to his Five Most Admired Guitarists List (Wall Street Journal, September 2007) you’d think that person would be easily recognized. But despite leading bands for decades, Frank Vignola has maintained a career slightly outside the spotlight by supporting other very recognizable names, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston Pops. The much-admired virtuoso is currently stepping out with his Hot Jazz Trio on a wide-ranging tour that includes stops in both Hawaii and Switzerland.

Friday, January 10. $15-18, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 977-4177.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Bold classic: Greta Gerwig takes Little Women to new heights

Next Post

ARTS Pick: The Gina Furtado Project



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of