ARTS Pick: Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Trio

Hot list: When Les Paul names a guitarist to his Five Most Admired Guitarists List (Wall Street Journal, September 2007) you’d think that person would be easily recognized. But despite leading bands for decades, Frank Vignola has maintained a career slightly outside the spotlight by supporting other very recognizable names, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston Pops. The much-admired virtuoso is currently stepping out with his Hot Jazz Trio on a wide-ranging tour that includes stops in both Hawaii and Switzerland.

Friday, January 10. $15-18 , 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 977-4177.