ARTS Pick: Filmore

Filmore explores new country at the Southern on Saturday. Publicity image. Filmore explores new country at the Southern on Saturday. Publicity image.
Arts


9/04/19 at 8:04 AM
Fan favorite: He may be labeled a country singer, but Filmore’s music doesn’t fit neatly into one category. Whether he’s adding electronic beats or R&B elements, or picking up the occasional banjo, the young Missourian puts a fresh twist on country music traditions, and it’s garnered him millions of streams. The musician is also known for his sharp business acumen, which he applied by building his career slowly through an authentic connection with
fans.

Saturday 9/7. $10-15, 8:30pm, The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

