Arts Pick: Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House
2/12/20 at 6:03 PM
Despite obstacles: Morgan McCoy, author and actor recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film Harriet, comes to town with a one-woman show, Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House. Depicting the struggles and triumphs of fictional and real African American women across numerous generations, the play combines comedy and drama in a rousing tale of empowerment and education.

Saturday 2/15 $10-12, 7:30pm. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

