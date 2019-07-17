ARTS Pick: Erin & The Wildfire

Virginia grooving : Erin & The Wildfire has built a massive following in central Virginia since its formation in 2012. The charming, upbeat act has grown beyond club sets to performing regularly at music festivals such as Lockn’, Rooster Walk, and FloydFest. Led by Erin Lunsford’s strong and steady vocals, the group combines pop, rock, and funk to get its audience grooving to the beat. On the recent single “Yours Anymore,” Lunsford belts out an oldies melody while making room for funky saxophone

and instrumental jams.

Friday 7/19. $10-12, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall. 103 S. First St. 977-5590.