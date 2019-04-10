ARTS Pick: Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa

Behind the smile: Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa is a true-crime musical that explores gender identity and the artistic genius of Leonardo da Vinci.

The story is told through one actor, accompanied by music from the Italian Renaissance provided by the Core Ensemble, and follows the origin of the famous image, tracing a path to both a female model and a young man known as an apprentice of da Vinci’s.

Saturday 4/13. $12-15, 7:30pm. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.