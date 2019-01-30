ARTS Pick: El Ten Eleven

Going to twelve: Something about Kristian Dunn and Tim Fogarty’s music makes you think they know something about life. Daring and enlightened, the indie project El Ten Eleven uses complex instrumentals and spellbinding lyrics to be at once reflective and forward-thinking. The Los Angeles-based post-rock outfit is named for an airliner, and rightly so, as the duo builds sonic flights using real instruments to create a mesmerizing live show.

Friday 2/1 $15-17, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.