ARTS Pick: Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians

Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians play Lockn' Festival Friday, August 23. Publicity photo by Todd Crusham Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians play Lockn’ Festival Friday, August 23. Publicity photo by Todd Crusham
Arts


8/21/19 at 7:04 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Starry nights: Edie Brickell rejoins her band the New Bohemians for a string of festival dates, including a slot at Lockn.’ Though Brickell and the band have been on-and-off since rising to fame in 1988 with the album Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars and it’s inescapable hit “What I Am,” they’ve maintained a fanbase so rabid it’d put “a smile on a dog.” Brickell’s spent her off-tour years raising children with hubby Paul Simon, and collaborating with Steve Martin on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Bright Star.

Friday, August 23. $69-299, 4:15pm. Infinity Downs Farm, 1500 Diggs Mountain Rd., Arrington. (424) 252-2540

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Camp Corduroy

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Dwight Yoakam

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of