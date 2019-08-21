Hollywood hillbilly: Americana superstar, SiriusXM disc jockey, and accomplished actor Dwight Yoakam tours the songs that have earned him nine platinum albums and 14 Billboard top-10 hits. On his 2016 album, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…, he dug into the bluegrass he listened to as a child in Kentucky and applied it to songs from his catalog. It’s a collection that NPR’s “First Listen” called a “convincing case for the hipness of hillbilly sens-ibilities.” Nashville-based rising star Jordan Brooker opens the concert.
ARTS Pick: Dwight Yoakam
Hollywood hillbilly: Americana superstar, SiriusXM disc jockey, and accomplished actor Dwight Yoakam tours the songs that have earned him nine platinum albums and 14 Billboard top-10 hits. On his 2016 album, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…, he dug into the bluegrass he listened to as a child in Kentucky and applied it to songs from his catalog. It’s a collection that NPR’s “First Listen” called a “convincing case for the hipness of hillbilly sens-ibilities.” Nashville-based rising star Jordan Brooker opens the concert.