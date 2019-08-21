ARTS Pick: Dwight Yoakam

Country star Dwight Yoakam plays the Sprint Pavilion Saturday, August 24. Publicity photo
Arts


8/21/19 at 7:09 AM
Hollywood hillbilly: Americana superstar, SiriusXM disc jockey, and accomplished actor Dwight Yoakam tours the songs that have earned him nine platinum albums and 14 Billboard top-10 hits. On his 2016 album, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…, he dug into the bluegrass he listened to as a child in Kentucky and applied it to songs from his catalog. It’s a collection that NPR’s “First Listen” called a “convincing case for the hipness of hillbilly sens-ibilities.” Nashville-based rising star Jordan Brooker opens the concert.

Saturday, August 24. $39-75, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

