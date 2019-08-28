ARTS Pick: Dropping Julia

Arts


8/28/19 at 7:10 AM
Ruling the roof: Dropping Julia is the culmination of guitarist Emily Kresky’s journey as a musician, which she began in New Jersey at age 19. After developing her chops on the road, Kresky landed in Charlottesville where she formed the four-piece pop rock band. Rootsy Americana graced by jazz and folk is channeled through “Jersey sass and Virginia charm” on the group’s debut album, Wake Up.

Wednesday, August 28. $8-10, 5:30pm. Rooftop Jukebox at Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 806-7062.

