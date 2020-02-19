Arts Pick: Drive-By Truckes

Breakdown lane: The Drive-By Truckers are unapologetically political on The Unraveling, their first album in three and a half years. “I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that politics is personal. With that in mind, this album is especially personal,” says band co-founder Patterson Hood. “… Watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.” Making the record at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis gave the group a vintage sound and perspective that’s resulted in a raw and honest look at the state of American dreams.

Wednesday 2/19. $25-28, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.