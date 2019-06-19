ARTS Pick: Dr. Levine and the Dreaded BluesLady

Take a blues break with Dr. Levine and the Dreaded BluesLady at The Front Porch on Friday. Publicity image. Take a blues break with Dr. Levine and the Dreaded BluesLady at The Front Porch on Friday. Publicity image.
Arts


6/19/19 at 8:46 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Blues class: Lorie Strother and Stephen Levine make up Dr. Levine and the Dreaded BluesLady, a Charlottesville-based duo with serious blues skills that’s been known to break out into an R&B or classic rock tune from time to time. Strother’s experience shines in her charismatic stage presence and full voice. Levine, a historian at UVA, brings his guitar skills along with an extensive knowledge of the blues genre—the duo’s been known to enlighten the crowd with musical facts during their set.

Friday 6/21. $10-12, 8pm, The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1