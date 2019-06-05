ARTS Pick: Dr. Coincidence’s Song and Dance Show

No happy accidents: Dr. Bernie Beitman’s 2016 book, Connecting With Coincidence, throws science at the notion that surprise happenings in our lives are not entirely by chance. Dr. Coincidence’s Song and Dance Show takes that thinking to the stage, where personal stories of serendipity come alive through, well, song and dance. Beitman is joined by musicians John D’earth and Greg Howard, and proceeds from the evening will go toward saving trees threatened by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Saturday 6/8. $7, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

Wednesday 6/5

Acoustic ascent

The 20-year career of Rodrigo y Gabriela has played out as deftly as the acoustic rock duo’s music. Meeting in Mexico as teenagers, Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero became a couple

and formed a rock band. After growing frustrated with local opportunities, they took up residency in Dublin, Ireland, where they perfected their signature dueling guitar style—

a combination of intense energy and melody. Rod and Gab ended their personal relationship in 2012, but their music remains prolific, as evidenced by the pair’s first album in

five years, Mettavolution, featuring a stunning cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.” $38-58, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. (877) 272-8849.

Sunday 6/9

Anything but tired

Very loud Bay Area doom metal trio Sleep attained underground legend status with a monolithic late-’90s riff monster called Dopesmoker. The long-awaited 2018 follow-up, The Sciences, brought new commercial success and a bit more sonic variation without sacrificing the band’s trademark bongwater-soaked power. Rumor has it that the oft-shirtless guitarist Matt Pike used to spend some personal time in Charlottesville. If you’ve only met him over Christmas dinner, come see why he’s been called the most metal man on earth. $25-28, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Sunday 6/9

Firmly entrenched

After huge success with 2015’s thematically cryptic Blurryface,

Twenty One Pilots entered into a period of “going dark” for a year, which singer Tyler Joseph says was needed to bring authenticity

back to the music and battle some unspecified personal demons. When the duo released its follow-up, Trench, in 2018, its fanbase, better

known as the Skeleton Clique, went on gleeful searches to decode the record’s hidden meanings. Joseph and drummer Josh Dun offered

clues online and in songs that referred to earlier releases, further populating the band’s imagined universe with characters who convey stories about insecurity and the interplay between the darkness

and light that fuels the pair’s artistic process. $39.50-79.50, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.