ARTS Pick: Dori Freeman

Raised in the fertile musical region of Galax, Virginia, Dori Freeman was never far from the sound of a bluegrass tune. She began to sing and play at a young age, and despite entering college and becoming a single mom, she gravitated to the role of musician. After a bold move—Freeman reached out to singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson because she liked to sing along to his songs—she found herself with a debut album, produced by Thompson and recognized by the New York Times as one of the best releases of 2016.

Friday, February 22. $13-15, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.