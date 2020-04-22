ARTS Pick: Documentary Workshop with Ricardo Preve

Working the web: Documentary filmmaker Ricardo Preve is a former Crozet resident who’s stayed connected to the local community through his work. Now based in Genoa, Italy, Preve has screened several movies at the Virginia Film Festival, including his most recent, Coming Home, about the first Italian sub to sink in World War II. And now he’s back (via the internet), for Light House Studio’s Anthropological Documentary Workshop. Topics include story selection, working with children and animals, and historical recreations.

Zoom required. $20 suggested donation, 6pm. lighthousestudio.org/workshops.