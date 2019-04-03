ARTS Pick: Dee White

Early stages: At 21 years old, Dee White is enjoying the accolades and opportunities of a music veteran. Just a few years ago, a teenage White was spending his afternoons as a competitive fisherman, cueing up popular country songs to play on his boat.Today, thanks to being discovered by a music mogul friend, the Alabama native is touring to support his own album, Southern Gentleman, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, with guest appearances by Alison Krauss and Ashley McBryde. Rolling Stone Country says White “sings sweetly of small-town life, love, and friendships in a way that feels lived-in, with a musical backdrop that’s lush and pretty enough to match his croon.”

Friday 4/5. $10-15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.